Positive listeria samples now found at Penn Dutch in Margate

Google Maps

MARGATE, Fla. - According to a food safety inspection report obtained by Local 10 News, "environmental" samples have tested positive for listeria at the Penn Dutch Food Center in Margate.

The Margate store is located at 3201 North State Road 7.

The report was issued Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The 110 samples were taken from the Margate store Sept. 9 after positive food and environmental listeria samples were found last month at the Penn Dutch Food Center in Hollywood.

The Hollywood location is currently closed.

A "stop use" order has been issued for several areas and equipment at the Margate location.

All wheeled dollies, black plastic trays, the north seafood cutting board, the pallet scale in the tray wash hallway, the deli dust pan, the deli, the deli slicing room, the special cuts room, the seafood department, the fish cooler, the seafood and deli hallway, the ready cooler, the chicken production room and the future room cannot be used until further notice.

This is not the first time the Margate location has had listeria issues.

As Local 10 News reported back in March, a "stop sale" order was issued on hundreds of pounds of meat because of positive listeria samples.

Penn Dutch management blames the Hollywood issues on a bad roof.

There has been no comment on the current issues in Margate; however, the company stated on its website that the Margate store is closed Tuesday but will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, resuming regular business hours.

Listeria infection is a food borne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, the elderly and people with weak immune systems.

It's most commonly contracted by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.

Listeria like moist environments.

Click here for more information about listeria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.