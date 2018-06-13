Sheriff Scott Israel claims public has overlooked BSO hero after 'negatives' of Parkland

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The hits keep coming for Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

He's under state investigation for his agency's disastrous response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, civil lawsuits are mounting against him from victims’ families, and his own road deputies gave him an overwhelming vote of no confidence. Meanwhile one of his top political strategists, long-time GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone, is facing investigation himself in the Mueller probe and has said he’s preparing to be indicted.

Through all the controversy, Israel has said little to nothing publicly about Parkland, but behind the scenes and with he's been making appearances before Democratic clubs and other friendly groups. Those talks have not included invitations to the media, but Local 10 obtained an audio recording from one of the sheriff's recent speeches given at the Word of the Living God Ministries in Pompano Beach.

“When I come to the Word of the Living God, I know how the Yankees feel when they play in Yankee Stadium,” said Israel. “This is a home game for me. “I'm among friends.”

The church’s pastor, John Mohorn, is on the BSO payroll as a quote "associate chaplain" at a salary of about $70,000, along with a BSO take-home vehicle to drive. The church gave Israel an award on May 14 and in his speech he quickly referenced the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland.

"Over the past three months I can only use one word to describe me and my family and that is blessed,” he said. “”I signed up for this. I signed up to take the hits. I signed up for the peaks and valleys … and I'm always gonna be good.”

Then he began to talk about someone he described he as an unsung hero of his agency, Deputy Jesse Madrigal, who was the first deputy to respond to last year's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport that left five dead. Israel compared Madrigal favorably to disgraced deputy Scot Peterson, who was at Douglas High but failed to go inside to confront the shooter.

“We all know the name Peterson,” he said. “Raise your hand if you know this name, anybody know the name Jesse Madrigal? Nobody knows that name, nobody’s raising their hand. … Jesse Madrigal is a man that comes home every day, looks like Peterson, wears the same uniform, he received the same training, same sheriff, same colonel, same major.”

But unlike Peterson, Israel said Madrigal ran into the face of danger.

“He didn’t get on the radio, he didn’t call me,” said Israel. “He didn’t say, ‘Mother, may I.’ And he took the subject into custody 72 seconds after he fired his first shot. So we can dwell on negatives, negatives, negatives, negatives, but let’s not forget the heroes of this country … Jesse Madrigal is a name that deserves your attention.”

It’s a good story but eyewitness Mark Lea, who was in Terminal 2 the day of the shooting, fills in a key detail that Israel isn’t bothering to include in his speeches: By the time the deputy reached the suspect, he’d already surrendered and was no longer a threat.

“The shooter was already down,” said Lea. “He basically had no weapon, he was not an active threat, or an active shooter anymore.”

The killer, Esteban Santiago, had already run out of bullets, dropped his gun, and was lying face down on the floor. So is the sheriff rewriting history for some positive spin after Parkland? Local 10 requested comment and received an emailed response from BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright.

“It’s true; he acted heroically,” wrote Coleman-Wright. “He rushed in while the gunfire was occurring without knowing the situation. He put himself in harm’s way, running downstairs toward the gunfire to engage the shooter while others were running away.”

Lea, who described the overall BSO response as “slow and unresponsive,” said the term “heroic” doesn’t apply.

“He wanted to be caught, he wanted to be taken in,” said Lea, adding that he put his foot on Santiago’s gun while Madrigal took him into custody. “I would not classify that as heroic because the threat had already been eliminated at that point in time. He was no longer a threat he was laying prone spread-eagle, face down, farthest away from that weapon as could get. And that weapon was empty.”



