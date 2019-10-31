Woman who posed as Local 10 employee to scam restaurants sentenced

MIAMI - A woman who posed as a Local 10 employee and ripped off several South Florida restaurants has been sentenced to three years of probation and must pay $500 in restitution to the restaurants she scammed.

Cadence Bryant, 52, was charged with two counts of scheme to defraud, a felony, and petty theft.

Bryant was set to go to trial next week but took a plea deal in Miami-Dade County court Thursday.

As Local 10 News first reported in June, Bryant would call restaurants at random and pose as a Local 10 employee.

She promised them they would be the station's exclusive caterer, but first she needed samples of items.

Bryant persuaded restaurant owners to deliver food and, in some cases, cash to various locations around Miami and then told them to come to the station to get paid.

But when they arrived at Local 10 in Pembroke Park after delivering the food, they learned they had been scammed.

Bryant was caught on surveillance camera after one of the victims delivered goods to her.

When confronted by Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier, Bryant refused to acknowledge the woman on surveillance video was her.

