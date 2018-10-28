Local politicians, world leaders react to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

MIAMI - Local politicians and world leaders are reacting to the tragedy in Pittsburgh after learning 11 people were killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday morning.

Officials said six others were wounded, four of whom were police officers who responded to the scene.

"The madness has to stop," U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said. "My heart is broken. I belong to a synagogue here in South Florida."

Schultz's reaction came after hearing that the gunman -- identified by federal authorities as 46-year-old Robert Bowers -- made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting.

"I cannot imagine going to a Shabbat service and having to worry about whether someone is going to burst into the sanctuary and open fire on the congregants," Schultz said.

Vice President Mike Pence also took a moment at an event in Las Vegas to address the mass shooting.

"Anyone who does such a thing, in a temple or a church, should pay the ultimate price," Pence said.

Sen. Bill Nelson also took to Twitter, saying, "Deeply saddened by the tragic news out of Pittsburgh. Grace and I are praying for the families and law enforcement officers involved and the Jewish community."

Israel's prime minister also reacted to the deadly shooting. Benjamin Netanyahu gave a statement Saturday night condemning the attack.

"The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead," Netanyahu said. "We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people."

Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum released a statement, saying, "The reports from Pittsburgh are heartbreaking and devastating. Our houses of worship -- like our schools and movie theaters -- should be safe from this epidemic of gun violence."

Republican candidate for governor Ron DeSantis sent out a tweet, saying, "This senseless violence MUST stop. Casey and I are praying for those in Pennsylvania, and our hearts go out to the victims, first responders, and their families."

