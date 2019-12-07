Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Miami Beach, listed in critical condition

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Miami Beach Saturday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Alton Road and 10th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police haven’t confirmed what type of vehicle hit the pedestrian, but Local 10 News spotted a taxi with front end damage being towed away.

Officers said the driver, who remained on scene, does not appear to be at fault.

Paramedics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

There is no word what caused the accident.