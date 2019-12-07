Vehicles caught in crossfire of Miramar shootout processed by investigators

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Thursday's shooting occurred at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway. It is there that several people were sitting in their cars at a stop light.

Vehicles caught in the crossfire or damaged were processed by investigators out on scene and then brought to Miramar police headquarters, where police officers secured them.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies surrounded a UPS delivery truck. Moments before, the vehicle was riddled with bullets.

Inside was where investigators said two armed suspects held the driver, Frank Ordonez, 27, hostage. From above in Sky 10, one of the gunmen was seen opening fire on police while Ordonez tried to get away.

The police-involved shooting happening Thursday just after 5 p.m. on Miramar Parkway near Flamingo Road. Witnesses recorded on their cellphones as shots rang out.

According to investigators with the FBI, it all started when 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill robbed the Regent Jewelry store in Coral Gables. Lilliana Sardi, 67, an employee working at the time, was injured during the robbery. Local 10 News is told she is home recovering from her injuries.

Police said when the crooks tried to make their getaway, they hijacked and kidnapped the UPS driver, then led police on a high-speed chase from Miami-Dade County into Broward.

"The armed suspect engaged law enforcement, opened fire," said special agent George Piro, with the FBI Miami Field Office. "There was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the suspects and unfortunately, the suspects are now deceased."

Also killed in the gunfire were Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw, 70, who was sitting is his car at the time of the shooting.

Local 10 News watched as federal agents worked through the night, gathering evidence.

Late Friday the UPS truck was towed away, along with more than a half-dozen cars wrecked or hit with bullets in the crossfire.

Those vehicles remained outside of the Miramar police headquarters. Local 10 News spoke with police, who said they are now waiting for the owners to claim the vehicles, but there are others still being looked over by FBI investigators.

The investigation into the police-involved shooting continues.