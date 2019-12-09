Man accused of carving his name into girlfriend’s forehead

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a history of family violence is accused of carving his name into his girlfriend’s forehead.

Catalina Mireles, 22, of San Antonio says she thought she was going to die, KSAT reports.

“He was going to put in the closet until he figured out what he was going to do with my body,” she said.

Jackub Jackson Hildreth, 19, was arrested after the assault Thursday at an apartment complex, according to an arrest affidavit. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mireles told police Hildreth held her by the neck and punched her in the face when a fight about their relationship escalated, the affidavit states.

He then “carved his name with a knife” into her forehead, the affidavit states.

Hildreth fled the scene before police officers arrived but was arrested Friday.

The affidavit states Hildreth has a history of family violence, and he was previously wanted for burglary assault and family assault.