Walmart sorry for Santa sweater featuring cocaine
TORONTO – Walmart is apologizing for a sweater that shows Santa Claus in front of cocaine lines with the words “Let it Snow” on the front.
The adults-only holiday sweater appeared on the company’s Canadian website before it was removed, according to KTTV.
“We have removed these products from our marketplace.” said a Walmart spokesperson. "We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.