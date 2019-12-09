Woman pulls gun at McDonald’s after being given ketchup instead of jelly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman was arrested after police say she pulled a gun on McDonald’s employees when they gave her ketchup instead of the requested jelly.

Asia Vester, 20, ordered her food in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s location in Memphis. When Vester discovered she had been given ketchup and not jelly, she became upset.

Police say Vester pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employees before driving away, WREG reports.

Security video was able to identify Vester who was arrested last week on three counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.