12-foot-long great white shark joins others off Florida coast
MIAMI – Ironbound, a nearly 1,000-pound great white shark tracked by OCEARCH, has been hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville.
The male shark joins other large sharks such as Bailey, an 800-pound tiger shark, and Sydney, a 12-foot white shark.
Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Ocearch said.
Sharks tend to head south to find warmer waters this time of the year.
