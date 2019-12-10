12-foot-long great white shark joins others off Florida coast

MIAMI – Ironbound, a nearly 1,000-pound great white shark tracked by OCEARCH, has been hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville.

The male shark joins other large sharks such as Bailey, an 800-pound tiger shark, and Sydney, a 12-foot white shark.

Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Ocearch said.

Sharks tend to head south to find warmer waters this time of the year.