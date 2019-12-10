Florida students evacuated from school bus after Axe body spray odor

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – The desire for one Florida middle school student to smell their best caused officials to evacuate a school bus.

Students on the bus from Buffalo Creek Middle School in Manatee County were forced to evacuate because of the strong odor of Axe body spray.

Emergency crews checked out the students after the evacuation, but none needed to be transported to the hospital, WFTS reports.

Another bus was dispatched to pick up the students.