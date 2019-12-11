South Florida teacher accused of threatening to ‘kill someone’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida teacher could be fired after he threatened to "kill someone" and "rip out" someone's eyes, according to district documents.

The superintendent for the School District of Palm Beach County has recommended that Raymond Berger be terminated for the April 23 incident.

Berger is a physical education teacher at Eagles Landing Middle School in Boca Raton.

An investigation that began in May determined Berger engaged in "unprofessional conduct, ethical misconduct and insubordination."

According to a notice of recommendation for termination, another teacher claimed Berger "made inappropriate comments to him and in the presence of students."

An investigative report concluded that Berger made the comments, "I'm going to (expletive) kill someone right now" and "I would rip out (someone's) eyes."

School board members are scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the superintendent’s recommendation.