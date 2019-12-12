Florida man found partially eaten by alligator died from meth overdose

FORT MEADE, Fla. – A man found partially eaten by an alligator in Florida earlier this year died from a methamphetamine overdose an autopsy shows.

In June, an employee at crop nutrition company in Ft. Meade discovered an 11-foot alligator in a pond, and it had a dead man in its mouth, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Michael Ford II, 45.

According to WTSP, the Medical Examiner’s Office for Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties on Wednesday cited “methamphetamine intoxication” as the cause of death and said the alligator attack appears to have happened after Ford had died.