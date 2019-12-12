Free Firehouse Subs today if your name is Amanda, Carlos or Christopher

MIAMI – If you’re name is Amanda, Carlos or Christopher, get yourself to a Firehouse Subs today for a FREE sub.

The company’s Name Day promotion allows anyone with those names to get a free medium sub at any U.S. location on Thursday.

There are 19 Firehouse subs locations in South Florida, so if you were lucky enough for your parents to name you Amanda, Carlos or Christopher, what are you waiting for?

Of course, you’ll need to show ID to ward off any shenanigans.

The company will pick more free sub names on Friday.