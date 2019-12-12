74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

74ºF

Local News

‘Major water line break’ closes stretch of Hillsboro Boulevard

Eastbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard closed at Military Trail in Deerfield Beach

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Traffic, Broward County, Deerfield Beach
A "major water line break" has closed a stretch of Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A stretch of Hillsboro Boulevard is closed because of a water line break.

Eastbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard at Military Trail are closed from Powerline Road to Century Village Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies called it a "major water line break."

The city of Deerfield Beach said the eastbound lanes could be closed to traffic all day.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: