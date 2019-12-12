‘Major water line break’ closes stretch of Hillsboro Boulevard

Published: December 12, 2019, 8:34 am Updated: December 12, 2019, 10:18 am

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A stretch of Hillsboro Boulevard is closed because of a water line break.

Eastbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard at Military Trail are closed from Powerline Road to Century Village Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies called it a "major water line break."

The city of Deerfield Beach said the eastbound lanes could be closed to traffic all day.