‘Major water line break’ closes stretch of Hillsboro Boulevard
Eastbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard closed at Military Trail in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A stretch of Hillsboro Boulevard is closed because of a water line break.
Eastbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard at Military Trail are closed from Powerline Road to Century Village Boulevard.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies called it a "major water line break."
The city of Deerfield Beach said the eastbound lanes could be closed to traffic all day.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.