Bath & Body Works holding super sale just in time for holidays

MIAMI – If you’re still searching for the perfect holiday gift for that special someone who doesn’t deserve to get anything that expensive, you’re in luck.

Bath & Body Works, the haven for all things soapy, sudsy, and scenty(?), is holding a sale that people say is even bigger than Candle Day, and that’s really saying something.

On Saturday, the company will sell all body-care products for just $4.95 each. That’s right, this Saturday... as in December 14.

Refinery29 reports the sale includes everything from “shower gels to aromatherapy moisturizers and fine fragrances.” The sale works both online and in the company’s stores in malls nationwide.

So if you’ve been meaning to get your smelly co-worker a gift that helps both of you, go grab some scented body gels and cleansers for $4.95. Know someone who loses it over body creams? Yep, just $4.95.

Over 600 products will be available during the sale which starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday.