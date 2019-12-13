82ºF

Local News

Infant burned by hot tea

Child airlifted to hospital

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Infant airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital after being burned. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A newborn infant was flown to a hospital after being burned by hot tea, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

It happened at a home on Southwest 271st Street.

The infant was airlifted Kendall Regional Medical Center.

A view from Sky 10 showed a woman walking with doctors and paramedics after stepping off the helicopter. She was covering the baby in a sheet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it appeared to be accidental.

