Infant burned by hot tea

Published: December 13, 2019, 9:51 am Updated: December 13, 2019, 9:57 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A newborn infant was flown to a hospital after being burned by hot tea, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

It happened at a home on Southwest 271st Street.

The infant was airlifted Kendall Regional Medical Center.

A view from Sky 10 showed a woman walking with doctors and paramedics after stepping off the helicopter. She was covering the baby in a sheet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it appeared to be accidental.