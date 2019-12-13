Infant burned by hot tea
Child airlifted to hospital
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A newborn infant was flown to a hospital after being burned by hot tea, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.
It happened at a home on Southwest 271st Street.
The infant was airlifted Kendall Regional Medical Center.
A view from Sky 10 showed a woman walking with doctors and paramedics after stepping off the helicopter. She was covering the baby in a sheet.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it appeared to be accidental.
