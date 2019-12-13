Knife-wielding homeless man arrested after standoff with Miami Beach police

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A knife-wielding homeless man was arrested Thursday after a tense standoff with Miami Beach police officers.

Pedro Madrazo-Rojo, 34, faces charges of armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to a Miami Beach police report, the suspect was trying to steal about $50 worth of groceries from a Publix at Alton Road and Sixth Street when he was confronted by two managers at the door.

"That's when this man pulls the knife that he had taken from within the store and begins to wave it," Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said. "These managers become, obviously, very fearful for their life and that man leaves, thankfully not hurting anybody."

Madrazo-Rojo tried to hide in an alleyway off Michigan Court a few blocks away but was spotted by officers.

"Drop the knife," an officer can be heard saying on cellphone video showing the minutes-long standoff.

Rodriguez said a 15-year veteran of the Miami Beach Police Department was able to eventually reason with Madrazo-Rojo, who was clutching the 10-inch knife.

"He actually throws the knife, it bounces off the fence, ends up landing next to his feet," Rodriguez said. "That's when officers move in and are safely able to take him into custody."

No shots were fired and nobody was hurt.

“Many people could have been hurt, not just our officers or not even just him,” Rodriguez said. “Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.”