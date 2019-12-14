Together for Children rallies to tackle youth violence in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – In September of 2016, a rash of tragedies ending in the deaths of Miami children sparked outrage and birthed a coalition called Together for Children. County leaders sought to partner with community groups, residents, parents and youth to address the root causes of youth violence.

Three years later and after engaging more than 3,000 community stakeholders, six community coalitions representing areas across Miami-Dade County have reached a consensus on the approach to tackling youth violence and have developed detailed action plans for how it can be achieved.

With the help of shared data and other resources, TFC will be able to pinpoint children in crisis and set them up with the services necessary to shift the negativity.

County leaders, including Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and T. Willard Fair, president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Greater Miami, joined representatives from hundreds of community organizations to launch the next phase of TFC and install its Board of Trustees.

“I am tired of going to Ryder Trauma Center to console parents who have lost their children,” said Carvalho.

Fair added: “This is going to be successful because the professionals who are here today understand the value of us working together to making this happen.”

They wasted no time. Right after a press conference Friday, they immediately gathered for the first board meeting to address some of the real issues that are plaguing youth in the county.