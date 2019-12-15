Fort Lauderdale man facing multiple charges of molesting underage step daughter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting his step daughter on multiple occasions.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested 33-year-old Zico Taffe on six charges of sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 18 years old and a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 18 years old.

According to police, the victim told her mother that Taffe had molested her several times, beginning in August.

The victim's mother set up a hidden camera that captured Taffe entering the victim's bedroom at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday.

The video goes on to show Taffe appearing to molest the victim while continuously checking to see if anyone was coming.

Officers arrested Taffe, who admitted to sexually assaulting the victim on multiple occasions while being questioned.

Taffe made his first court appearance Sunday.