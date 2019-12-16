Flag football coach found guilty of molesting teens

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two of 29-year-old Robert Grants teenage victims made emotional statements at his sentencing Monday in Broward County court.

“For life I have this permanent scar that can’t be erased. No pill can erase my memory,” said one of Grants’ victims.

A judge sentenced Grant to 75 years in prison after he was found guilty of four counts of sexual battery and six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

A jury found the former janitor and flag football coach guilty of sexually molesting a then-15-year-old victim at least 10 times.

Four other teen boys testified against Grant at his sentencing, the mother of one of the victims spoke out about the damage Grant did to her son and her family.

“I beat myself up every day for your actions, you never apologized," said the mother. "Guess what Robert? This was a promise to my son. He will be the last person you ever touch.”