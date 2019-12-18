No swim advisory issued for Oleta River State Park, Intracoastal area due to sewer spill

MIAMI – A precautionary advisory has been issued to avoid recreational water activities due to a wastewater discharge at 2601 Northeast 163rd St., officials said.

The recreational water activities include swimming, fishing and boating.

Officials said Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews repaired a broken 6-inch pipe.

While the total spill was 21,146 gallons, staff were able to recover 11,000 gallons, with 10,000 gallons going into the adjacent waterway, officials said.

Signage was posted in the affected areas. Officials said the boundaries include:

Maule Lake to the north.

The Intracoastal to the east (from Northeast 171st Street to the Oleta River Beach).

The Oleta River State Park to the south and the mainland to the west.

Officials said other affected areas include Greynolds Park, Haulover Marina and Marina Palms Yacht Club.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the posted waters. Officials said the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed.