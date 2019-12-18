South Florida man fires shots after dispute about Subway sandwich wrap

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. – A dispute about a Subway sandwich wrap escalated to gunshots last month in South Florida, deputies said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Destin Garcia became angry after a co-worker mistakenly made a wrap instead of a sandwich and refused to pay the dollar difference.

The confrontation took place Nov. 30 at a Subway sandwich shop inside a Walmart in Palm Springs.

According to the probable cause affidavit, workers were allowed a free sandwich on Black Friday, so the manager of the Walmart made a wrap. Garcia confronted her and started yelling at her, telling her she needed to pay the difference. Instead, she didn't answer him and walked away.

Deputies said Garcia, 18, drove to her home the next morning, pushing her mother and firing two shots before driving away. No one was hurt.

Garcia was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and battery.