BSO breaks ground on new state-of-the-art training facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A little rain didn't stop the Broward Sheriff's Office from breaking ground on a new state-of-the-art training facility.

Sheriff Gregory Tony was on hand to help officiate Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.

The seven-floor, 90,000-square-foot facility will be constructed right next to the agency's current headquarters on Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to new training and classroom space, the facility will also include a state-of-the-art gun range, complete with adjustable walls, allowing deputies to train for a variety of hostage and mass casualty situations.

The new building will also feature a memorial for the 17 victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.