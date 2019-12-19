Former American Airlines mechanic pleads guilty to sabotaging plane

MIAMI – A former American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging an airplane that was scheduled to take off from Miami International Airport has pleaded guilty.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani entered the plea Wednesday in Miami federal court.

The 60-year-old did not face any terrorism-related charges despite evidence of ties to the Islamic State group.

According to a federal complaint, Alani admitted to sabotaging the plane July 17 as it was scheduled to fly from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, because he wanted to get overtime pay to fix it.

The issue was detected before the plane got off the ground.

Federal authorities said surveillance video showed Alani fidgeting with equipment in the compartment where the plane's air data module system is located.

Alani confessed to tampering with the ADM, inserting a piece of foam where the line connects to the system and then using super glue to keep it in place.

The charge of attempted destruction of an aircraft carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. Alani will be sentenced in March.