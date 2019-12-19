Friendly business deal is guise for brutal beating, armed robbery

MEDELY, Fla. – Police are searching for two suspects accused in a violent armed robbery.

What was supposed to be a business deal between friends but according to police, when the victim showed up, he was ambushed, robbed, beaten and almost kidnapped.

Surveillance video captured the whole jarring incident.

Maykel Alvarez is seeing arriving to a Medley parking lot in his silver Mercedes. He meets with his friend, Keyci Rios, who investigators said arranged the meeting.

Video then captures a man in black, identified by police as Osman Montez De Oca, jump into the passenger seat. That's when the victim told police he was punched in the face before his car was shut off, stopping him from driving away.

That's when a man armed with a gun, who police have yet to identify, opens the driver side door and began pistol whipping the victim.

"The victim was then violently beat for approximately 10 to 15 minutes," said Sgt. Louis Ponce with the Medley Police Department. "This was definitely a setup."

The suspects then stole the victim's cell phone and take his wallet before they tried to zip tie him and place him in the back seat. When that didn't work, they attempted to throw the victim into the trunk.

"He has lacerations all over his head, his face," Ponce said.

The surveillance video shows the silver car then race off, but a short time later it crashed in a nearby ally.

Mugshot for Osman Montez De Oca.

Police said at that moment, the victim was able to jump out of the car and run away from the suspects.

"We are not sure where this was going, but we know that they were willing to cause harm at any cost," Ponce said.

Police have arrested Rios but they are still looking for Osman and the unidentified man with the gun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).