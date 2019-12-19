Pembroke Pines man accused of recording people having sex, oral sex in vehicles

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man was arrested after he was recording people having sex and oral sex in their vehicles, police said.

Kylie Murray, 45, faces charges of video voyeurism, voyeurism and loitering and prowling.

According to a Pembroke Pines police report, Murray was seen crouching next to a Honda CRV in the parking lot of a Cinemark movie theater in Davie, where he used his cellphone to watch a couple inside having sex. Eventually, the occupants of the CRV were startled and drove away.

Police said Murray was later seen in a Walmart parking lot, crouching behind a Mazda and peering in on a teenage couple having oral sex. Police said Murray was holding his phone as if to record or photograph the couple.

When police questioned Murray, he denied his involvement and said he was playing Scrabble on his phone. Police said he also told them he couldn’t remember his password to unlock his phone.