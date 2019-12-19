Surveillance video shows pickup truck crash through wall of Florida airport

SARASOTA, Fla. – Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a pickup truck came crashing through a Florida airport.

The crash occurred early Thursday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Airport President Rick Piccolo told the ABC affiliate in Sarasota that the driver, Juan Monsivis, 40, was hospitalized after crashing his truck through the wall and into the baggage claim area.

But it didn't stop there.

After crashing into the airport, the truck slammed into the counter of a rental car company, where two attendants were working.

Monsivis was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but nobody else was hurt.

Piccolo estimated the crash caused about $250,000 worth of damage.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Piccolo was driving recklessly, but troopers are still investigating.