New video shows moments before woman killed on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – New surveillance video was taken moments before an 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death on South Beach.

The deadly brawl took place just before 5 a.m. on Thursday on the corner of Collins Ave and Lincoln Road.

The video shows punches being thrown before a woman falls to the ground. Seconds later a man wearing all black bolts across the street and appears to knock the woman over.

According to police, the actual stabbing took place a short time later.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Jade Wilson, was rushed to Jackson Memorial where she later died.

Investigators are now searching for three people of interest seen in the video.

One woman appears to be running with a wig in her hand followed by a man wearing all black and a woman with blonde hair.

Police are hoping that the video will help them track down the potential killer.