Reports: Lil’ Wayne plane searched by feds in Miami
Rapper stopped at Opa-Locka
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Rapper Lil Wayne’s private jet was stopped by federal agents at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, Local 10 has learned.
Agents allegedly received a tip that there may be drugs aboard. They needed a search warrant to search the plane and were waiting to receive an OK for a search warrant from a Miami judge on Monday afternoon.
It is not known if anything was found on board the plane or whether anyone was charged.
Lil Wayne’s is the performer’s stage persona; his real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
Lil Wayne tweeted this Monday night:
All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!!— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 24, 2019
