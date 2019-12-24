65ºF

Reports: Lil’ Wayne plane searched by feds in Miami

Rapper stopped at Opa-Locka

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Rapper Lil Wayne’s private jet was stopped by federal agents at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, Local 10 has learned.

Agents allegedly received a tip that there may be drugs aboard. They needed a search warrant to search the plane and were waiting to receive an OK for a search warrant from a Miami judge on Monday afternoon.

It is not known if anything was found on board the plane or whether anyone was charged.

Lil Wayne’s is the performer’s stage persona; his real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Lil Wayne tweeted this Monday night:

