Miami man arrested for rape of teen, attempted rape of another

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested for the rape of an 18-year-old girl and the attempted rape of a 14-year-old at another location.

Temmy Bailey, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts, including Armed Sexual Battery, Burglary and Criminal Mischief.

Police say Bailey broke into the home of a family on Dec. 19 and stripped down to his underwear before climbing into bed with the 14-year-old girl. Bailey asked the girl “Do you like me” after she detected his presence.

The girl began screaming and fled the room with her younger brother.

Officials add that on the same night, Bailey entered the home of a woman he had previously dated armed with a hammer and knife. As the woman’s 18-year-old daughter was sleeping, Bailey woke her up and demanded she stay quiet or he would kill her.

Bailey allegedly proceeded to rape the teen at knife point before stealing the victim’s mother’s car and leaving the home.

Upon being taken into custody at his home, Bailey admitted to getting into bed with the 13-year-old, saying he was not himself and that he was out of his head.