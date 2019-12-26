Person jumps to escape Little Havana apartment fire

MIAMI – An apartment fire left two people injured Thursday at the Miami Riverview residential complex in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the community of about 650 units at 2507 NW 16th St. Rd. around 11:30 a.m.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire Rescue Department, said when crews first arrived they could see heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. He also said people were running out of the complex screaming that some residents were trapped inside.

Firefighters could see those who were trapped leaning out of windows screaming for help. Several people were rescued by firefighters using ladders or escorting them down stairs.

Tony Pascual, who lives across the river from the apartment building, witnessed one man jumping out of a third-floor window.

"He had to jump. There was a lot of smoke. You could see the panic in his face,” said Pascual.

The man was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the fall. Another person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to a third-floor apartment.

An investigation into what caused the fire continues. The American Red Cross was on the scene helping residents who are displaced because of the fire damage.