Starbucks giving away free espresso drinks at pop up parties

MIAMI – Starbucks is giving away free espresso drinks at “Pop-Up Parties” around the country, including locations in South Florida, until the end of the year.

The company announced Thursday that the parties will be held at 200 stores in the United States from Dec. 27 through Dec. 31.

The free tall espressos will be available at the parties from 1 to 2 p.m.

To see which locations will be giving away coffee, Starbucks recommends checking www.starbuckspopup.com each day.

Customers can choose from hot or iced drinks, including lattes, macchiatos, iced toasted white chocolate mochas and peppermint mochas.

Starbucks is also hosting a Happy Hour promotion Thursday with buy-one-get-one-free drinks. Customers must have the Starbucks app to get this deal.