Firearms stolen from Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Someone swiped firearms from a Miami Beach home over the Christmas holiday.

It happened at a house near 46th Street and Michigan Avenue. The victim told Miami Beach police that the burglary occurred between Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Friday.

Stolen items included several firearms, watches and handbags.

Police are asking that anyone with information give Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers a call at 305-471-TIPS (8477).