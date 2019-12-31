Fatal altercation inside Hollywood home leads to police chase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A fatal fight inside a Hollywood home led to a police chase Monday night.

Police were called to an altercation in the 2500 block of Pierce Street about 9:30 p.m., Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said.

When officers arrived, they found a man, matching the description of the suspect, covered in blood, Lata said. The man got into a vehicle and drove away, leading officers to pursue him south into Miami-Dade County, Lata said.

Eventually, the vehicle turned around and headed back into Broward County, where the fleeing suspect was taken into custody on Florida’s Turnpike, just south of Commercial Boulevard, Lata said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim.