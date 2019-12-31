Man killed in downtown Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Northwest First Avenue, just north of Broward Boulevard.

Figone said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.