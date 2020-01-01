Teen arrested in Boynton Beach for threatening mass shooting at Publix

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Police in Boynton Beach arrested a teenage boy earlier this week for posting threatening messages on social media.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, a 14-year-old threatened to commit a mass shooting a local supermarket.

An employee of Publix Super Markets contacted police after being made aware of the threat.

An investigation led police to the boy's house, where he allegedly admitted to posting the threat.

He told authorities that it was meant as a joke.

Police charged the teen with making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.