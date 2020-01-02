Florida woman drowns her dog in bathtub, says it barked too much

BRADENTON, Fla. – A Florida woman who claimed her dog barked too much has been charged with animal cruelty after drowning it in a bathtub.

Margaret Kinsella, 43, admitted to killing her Labrador retriever in November, but was arrested on Dec. 17.

A maintenance worker repairing Kinsella’s air conditioning unit heard the woman and her dog screaming from the bathroom. The man asked Kinsella if she needed any help and was turned down.

After hearing louder screaming, the man went inside the bathroom and found the dog floating dead inside the bathtub, WWSB reports.

Kinsella told police she had been struggling with the death of her husband and father in the past year, and had grown angry over the dog barking all the time.

Following a necropsy on the dog, Kinsella was charged with animal cruelty, which is a third degree felony.