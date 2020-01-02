Man caught on camera stealing packages from Miami homes

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man they said stole multiple packages from the front of two homes.

According to authorities, one of the thefts occurred around 3 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 3100 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

Miami police said the victim reviewed her surveillance video after she failed to receive multiple packages she was expecting. Authorities said the video shows a man pulling up to the home in a gray four-door sedan and picking up the packages from the front porch before driving away.

The victim told detectives that the packages contained Christmas family photo cards and miscellaneous items valued at more than $200.

Police said the same man was also captured on surveillance video taking another package from the front of another home.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.