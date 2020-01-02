Suspect accused of fatally stabbing father, leading police on chase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his father and then leading police on a chase through two South Florida counties.

Jamal Hall was arrested Monday night after the chase came to an end in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike, just south of Commercial Boulevard.

Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said police received a 911 call about an altercation between two men at a home on Pierce Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a man matching the description of the aggressor get into a red Camaro and drive away. They also found the victim on the ground, covered in blood.

Police pursued the Camaro through Broward and Miami-Dade counties before the driver, identified as Hall, was taken into custody.

The 49-year-old victim, identified as Hall’s father, Malik Hall, had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jamal Hall faces a charge of first-degree murder. A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.