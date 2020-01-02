Woman arrested after crashing pickup truck into parked vehicles at Florida Keys restaurant

MARATHON, Fla. – A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into two vehicles at a Florida Keys restaurant on New Year’s Day.

Anne Prideaux faces charges of driving under the influence, DUI causing property damage, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting arrest.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said a white Ford F-150 pickup truck struck two vehicles shortly before 2 a.m. at Dockside Bar & Grill in Marathon.

A deputy later spotted the truck driving in circles. It had broken tail lights, a bent bumper and other damage.

Lindhardt said the driver, identified as Prideaux, smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment, telling the deputy she didn’t know where she was.

Witnesses at the restaurant told the deputy they saw Prideaux’s pickup truck back into a parked truck, then pull forward, reverse again and slam into a parked car.

No injuries were reported.