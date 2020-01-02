Woman struck by stray bullet during New Year’s Eve celebration in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A woman was wounded by a stray bullet while taking part in a New Year’s Eve celebration in Delray Beach.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Northeast First Avenue near Old School Square.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said the woman was sitting down when she felt something hit her right leg. It was a gunshot wound above her knee.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated and later released.

White said the shooting is believed to be the result of celebratory gunfire.

Police have no suspects in the shooting.