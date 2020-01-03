Miramar police search for missing 78-year-old man

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a 78-year-old man who they said has been missing since Thursday.

According to authorities, Kenneth Lionel Lindo was last seen walking away from his home in the 13000 block of Southwest 26th Street.

He was wearing a green polo shirt with white horizontal stripes, blue jeans and grey sneakers.

Detectives believe Lindo may be endangered.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. Those with information may also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.