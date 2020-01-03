Venetian Causeway east bridge currently closed
MIAMI – The Venetian Causeway east bridge is currently closed, according to reports.
The bridge is closed because the road is currently stuck in an upright position and won’t come down. Drivers are advised to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT MIAMI BEACH 🚨⚠️ The Venetian Cswy East Bridge is currently stuck in the upright position.— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) January 3, 2020
✅ Take MacArthur or Julia Tuttle Cswy@MiamiBeachNews @TrafficAlertSFL @ERodriguez782 @MiamiBeachNews @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/tfRo0ghcju
