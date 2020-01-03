76ºF

Venetian Causeway east bridge currently closed

MIAMI – The Venetian Causeway east bridge is currently closed, according to reports.

The bridge is closed because the road is currently stuck in an upright position and won’t come down. Drivers are advised to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

