Southwest Miami-Dade home destroyed in fire

Cause of fire remains under investigation

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

A southwest Miami-Dade home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A home in southwest Miami-Dade was destroyed Sunday night in a fire.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a home near Southwest 196th Street and 207th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames and fire shooting through the roof of the house.

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire in southwest Miami-Dade on Jan. 5, 2020.
Officials said it was a challenge for fire crews to extinguish the fire because the home is in a rural area of Miami-Dade County and they needed to find a stable water source to extinguish the flames.

More than 20 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, including tankers to provide water.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It’s unclear how many residents were displaced.

