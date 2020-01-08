Deputies make arrest in fatal Broward County traffic shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff's deputies announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible a shooting death that followed some kind of traffic incident.

According to BSO, 21-year-old David McLean was identified as the man involved in a November traffic dispute that left another man shot to death.

Surveillance footage of McLean shows him entering a Publix supermarket near the 200 block of Oakland Park Boulevard, wandering around the front of the store, and then exiting.

Investigators initially believed the man seen in the video, now identified as McLean, was the same person caught on security video driving a white, full-sized pickup truck fleeing northbound on Northeast Second Avenue after the incident, leaving Oakland Park Boulevard at 6:19 p.m. Nov. 17.

Shortly after, a passerby saw Ian Curtis, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, lying in the roadway.

Detectives believe that around 6:15 p.m., Curtis exited his white Mercedes-Benz before collapsing onto the street. The passerby administered CPR to Curtis until paramedics arrived.

Rescue workers took Curtis to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

McLean was taken into custody late Tuesday morning, deputies said.

He’s facing one charge of second degree murder.