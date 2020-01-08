Reward offered for information about fatal New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information about a fatal hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve that left a 73-year-old woman dead.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Gracieuse Gallumette was struck in the southbound lanes of the 1200 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach just after 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

Witnesses told detectives that the driver hit the woman while she was in the roadway and fled the scene in a white or tan, newer model Toyota or Nissan four-door sedan.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel took Gallumette to Broward Health North in critical condition. She died on Jan. 3.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4840. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.