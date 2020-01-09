Everyone’s coming to Florida as Sunshine State becomes No. 1 moving destination in US

MIAMI – Everyone scooch over, more people are coming to Florida.

While it’s always felt that way, it’s now official that more Americans are moving to the Sunshine State than any other state in the U.S.

For the first time in four years, Texas failed to hold the top spot in U-Haul’s survey.

The ranking shows that more moving trucks entered Florida than left. In fact, the amount of U-Haul arrivals increased 1% and departures actually decreased 1% from 2018 numbers.

“There’s an expectation of comfort for people moving here." said Miguel Caminos of the U-Haul Company. "They know there are jobs. Plus, there are tons of attractions, and our state is family-friendly. The weather is perfect, and no matter where you live, you’re less than an hour from the beach.”

South Florida cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderale and Boca Raton were among the cities showing an increase in truck arrivals.