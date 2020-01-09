Fire erupts at landfill in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a landfill in Homestead, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near Southwest 240th Street and 97th Avenue.

Officials said the fire sparked from a mount of trash in the landfill.

One acre of the landfill has burned so far, officials said.

“Due to portions of the fire being inaccessible for ground crews, Air Rescue is on scene making water drops with the ‘Bambi Bucket’ to put the fire out,” a spokesperson for the agency said in an email.

Officials said strong winds have made it difficult for crews to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the fire has created smoky conditions in the area west of Southwest 97th Avenue between Southwest 240th Street and 248th Street.

Those who suffer from respiratory conditions are advised to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed and by running their air conditioner by recirculating the air inside their home until conditions improve.