Miramar police search for 2 men who robbed Family Dollar store

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for two men who they said robbed a Family Dollar store on Thursday.

The robbery was captured on surveillance video around 12:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 6830 Miramar Parkway.

Police said the robbers, who were both wearing hooded sweatshirts, were armed.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective M. Moretti at 954-602-4000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.